Nokia celebrates its 20th anniversary by re-releasing the original 6310 ‘brick’ phone with Snake.

The classic phone was extremely popular in the 2000s, and it’s coming returned with updated features and a few old favorites, including the classic game Snake.

The original phone is now available with improvements such as a wide curved color display that improves readability and accessibility.

However, because the product lacks a touchscreen, consumers will have to rely on the old-school keyboard, as they did in the 2000s, according to the Mirror.

The 6310, on the other hand, will stick to its roots in certain ways, preserving its wireless FM radio and the same robust shell that will keep it going through a few bumps and falls.

It also boasts a single back camera and a long battery life of up to 21 days.

The phone is available in two colors: black and yellow, and costs £59.99 on the Nokia website.

The 6310 was first released in 2001 and was revised in 2002 as the 6310i before being discontinued in 2005.

The phone was touted earlier this year as making a comeback following a remastering by HMD Global, the Finnish tech behemoth that owns the Nokia brand.

“The Nokia 6310 is a classic recreated for today’s connected user,” claimed an HMD Global spokeswoman.

“It honors everything Nokia phones stand for by providing increased accessibility, optimized ergonomics, and a battery that lasts for weeks.” Yes, Snake is still present.

“The redesigned larger push buttons and ample display make screen time more straightforward and entertaining, with accessibility at its core.”

“The new zoomed-in menus and larger font options make text messages easier to read, and text messages can be listened to for added convenience.”

The Nokia 6310 is now available for purchase online.