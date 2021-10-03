Nobby the Elephant from Chester Zoo fled before his untimely end.

After being born in the wild in 1960, Nobby the elephant arrived at Chester Zoo, but his life ended tragically.

Nobby was the zoo’s lone Asian bull elephant at the time, according to reports, and he was at the center of one of the zoo’s most tragic incidents.

The ‘fully-grown’ Indian elephant reportedly got ‘berzerk’ before escaping from the zoo on October 23, 1975.

While numerous animals have fled from Chester Zoo throughout the years, Nobby’s story is perhaps the saddest.

According to the Cheshire Observer, Nobby was able to climb across the enclosure’s large, dry moat before pushing its way onto the main public thoroughfare.

Michael Coupe, the publicity officer of Chester Zoo at the time, characterized it as a “amazing” escape.

The elephant, estimated to be 15 years old at the time, managed to break out from the zoo and obstruct traffic on Flag Lane in Upton as well as the A41, which was then known as the Chester-Birkenhead road.

Police officers were dispatched to assist in traffic control while Bill Timmins, the zoo’s curator at the time, attempted to calm Nobby.

However, this had little or no effect on the animal, so Mr Timmins and a lab technician decided to ‘shoot to kill.’ It took four rounds from Mr Timmins and a lab technician to bring Nobby down.

The elephant’s body was subsequently returned to Chester Zoo, where he was buried later that day in its grounds.

Nobby, who was described as a “particularly difficult male,” was thought to be in a state known as “musth” at the time of the escape, which is described as a “sexual condition that typically leads in wild behavior” in the article.

Musth is a bull elephant’s periodic state characterized by aggressive behavior and frequently associated with the rutting season.

Jubilee, Nobby’s kid, was the first elephant born in the zoo, to Judy, in 1977; he was reportedly relocated to Belfast Zoo, where he died in 2003.