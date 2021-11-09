‘No question in my mind,’ Rio Ferdinand warns Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool.

Rio Ferdinand has told Virgil van Dijk that how he responds in the months and years ahead will determine his football legacy.

Since joining the Reds from Southampton in January 2018, Van Dijk has been a huge presence at the back.

Liverpool has won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and their first League Championship in 30 years since he arrived at Anfield.

After sustaining an ACL injury in the Merseyside derby last October, the Dutchman missed the majority of last season.

Van Dijk was forced to miss Euro 2020 as a result of the injury, while he continued his recuperation with the Reds’ medical team.

However, the centre-back has returned to duty this season and has played a key role in his team’s early season success.

Despite delivering a caution, Ferdinand, a former Manchester United defender, still believes that Liverpool’s defender is the greatest in the world.

While addressing Van DIjk’s legacy, Ferdinand told his FIVE YouTube channel, “It’s who stands the length of time as well, whether you could accomplish it over a period of time.”

“There’s no doubt in my mind that Virgil’s greatest year would rank among the best among centre-backs, but you’re judged over a period of time, not just one year.”

“I think you’ve got to think you’re the person, you’ve got to think you’re the best… and I think Virgil is the best centre-back in the world,” Ferdinand concluded.

“Yes, there will be teething issues because he’s been out for so long and is just getting his feet wet again,” says the doctor.

“But I still feel that if there was a game today and I needed a centre-back, he would be my first choice.”