‘No one saw it coming,’ says the narrator. – Nat Phillips admits to being a Liverpool fan and shares Jurgen Klopp’s message.

Nat Phillips admits to being a Liverpool fan and shares Jurgen Klopp's message.

At Liverpool, Nat Phillips has a habit of defying expectations.

So it should come as no surprise that, rather than seeing his Reds career come to an end, the 24-year-old centre-back signed a new four-year contract with the club on deadline day.

Phillips has been courted by multiple suitors during the summer after a breakout season last season boosted his profile greatly.

But, in the end, the centre-back was content to stay and fight for his spot, with the Reds willing to offer him a better contract.

“It’s incredibly good to get that award from the club after last year,” Phillips adds. “I’m glad to be staying and being available if the club needs me again,” he said.

“Hopefully, whatever possibilities come my way, I can deliver more of the same.

“During the off-season, I had some time to reflect on the events of the season, how it finished, and what I was proud of.

“The circumstances that unfolded whereby I ended up playing frequently for Liverpool’s first team were a drastic transformation, no one saw it coming, I didn’t see it happening.

“That will be life-changing for everyone who plays for Liverpool’s first team. It’s the same for me. It has also resulted in this chance, so I’d say so.”

Phillips was on the verge of signing Championship club Swansea City last October, despite having only one FA Cup appearance under his belt.

A defensive injury crisis gave Phillips his Premier League debut just a few weeks later, and he went on to make 20 appearances for the Reds this season, helping them qualify for the Champions League.

While Rhys Williams, who joined Phillips in the latter weeks of the season, has gone on loan to Swansea, the fight for a centre-back spot remains tough, with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez all returning from injury, and Ibrahima Konate joining for £36 million from RB Leipzig.

Phillips, on the other hand, is a realist. When you’ve got people like Virg, Joel, Ibou, and Joe, the amount you can learn is limitless,” he says. “The summary has come to an end.”