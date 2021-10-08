‘No one cares,’ Mohamed Salah said in Egypt after La Liga expressed interest in him.

Mohamed Salah is regarded as royalty among Liverpool supporters. The Egyptian King, who has guided the Reds to Premier League and Champions League triumph, continues to rewrite the Reds record books.

But he is so much more to Egyptian supporters.

Anfield has seen greatness before, with Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres being two of the most well-known former players from the Premier League era.

Salah, on the other hand, has ascended to new heights in comparison to others who came before him, and with such extraordinary success in his birthplace, his compatriots are thoroughly enjoying the ride.

“Salah is a legendary player for all Egyptians,” El Watan Sport Sports Journalist Nada Qotb told The Washington Newsday. “He has catapulted Egyptian football to unprecedented heights.”

“Salah has hordes of adoring followers in Egypt and around the Arab world, who refer to him as “the pride of Arabs.” He is, without a doubt, Egypt’s greatest footballer.” “Mohamed Salah unified Egyptian fans despite their lack of allegiance or blind passion for Al-Qimma clubs Al-Ahly and Zamalek, as he did not play for any of them,” adds Muhammad Al-Qadi, a journalist for Al-Musawwar magazine.

“He was successful in bringing attention to the idea that Egyptian football can produce excellent players capable of joining Europe’s top clubs.”

Mohamed Said, a journalist for the Sada El-Balad website, adds, “Mohamed Salah is an Egyptian mythology that may not be reproduced even after hundreds of years.”

“Egyptians regard Salah to be the source of their happiness. I have never seen an Egyptian agree on, encourage, and support a player as much as he does.

“If you ask any Egyptian kid what he wants to be when he grows up, he will undoubtedly say I want to be like Mohamed Salah.” In addition, any Egyptian father would tell you that he wants his son to be like Mohamed Salah in the future.

“Mohamed Salah has a cult following among Egyptian fans.”

But what is it about Salah that has the Egyptian audience so enamored of him? Sure, scoring the goals that propelled the national team to the.