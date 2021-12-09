‘No offence to him,’ Gabriel Agbonlahor says bluntly of Divock Origi’s Liverpool situation.

Divock Origi, according to Gabriel Agbonlahor, will not be content with being a sidekick at Liverpool, but has stayed because he ‘cannot do better’ than his part-time role with the Reds.

The Belgian striker was given a rare start against AC Milan in Tuesday’s Champions League group game, and he rewarded Jurgen Klopp’s faith in him by scoring the game-winning goal at the San Siro, as the Reds won 2-1.

In his 100th appearance as a substitute, Origi also scored the only goal in the weekend’s triumph over Wolves.

Klopp lauded the striker as a “legend” after Liverpool’s triumph at Molineux, which sent them to the top of the Premier League for a brief period.

Former Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor, on the other hand, claims that the 26-year-old is dissatisfied with his job as a bit player at Anfield.

He told Football Insider, “I don’t think he’s happy.”

“However, he’s presumably thinking to himself, ‘Can I do any better than being a sub at Liverpool?'”

No offense, but he doesn’t look like the player that comes off the bench when he starts. He’s most likely content to be with the club and to step in when needed.

“Wolves deserved to lose to Liverpool, and Liverpool deserved to win.” They persisted and were rewarded with the desired outcome.” Origi extended his contract with the Reds in 2019 after assisting the club in winning the Champions League.

His brace against Barcelona in the semi-finals, as well as his goal against Tottenham in the final after coming off the bench, made him a Liverpool legend.

In 167 appearances since joining the club from Lille in 2014, the Belgian striker has scored 40 goals and provided 16 assists.