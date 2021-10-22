Nine out of ten people believe the Conservatives treat Merseyside unfairly.

Nearly nine out of 10 persons on Merseyside who were polled about how the Conservatives see their region believe it is handled worse than the rest of the country.

The vast majority of respondents who responded to a new poll by The Northern Agenda politics magazine believe Liverpool and the surrounding area are being treated unfairly as a result of its long history of Labour support and tough relationship with Conservative regimes.

More over two-thirds of those polled in the North feel Boris Johnson’s hallmark domestic program, Levelling Up, will never help their area.

The study of over 1,000 people in the region showed widespread skepticism of the government’s efforts to address regional inequities and close the North-South split.

When asked when they expect the government’s ‘Levelling Up’ initiatives to enhance their neighborhood, 69 percent responded ‘never.’ Improvements would occur in 18% of cases within a decade, 10% before the next General Election, and 3% within a year, according to the poll.

Mr Johnson’s prospects of regaining power in the next General Election will be pinned on Northern voters in erstwhile Labour strongholds that the Conservatives gained in the 2019 election.

Merseyside, on the other hand, defied the national trend in 2019, with Labour maintaining all 14 of its seats.

Despite gains by the Conservatives in several Labour strongholds, seats such as Birkenhead, Bootle, Knowsley, and Sefton Central remained red, while Labour won all five Liverpool seats by landslides.

After being re-elected with a larger majority in Southport, Damien Moore remains Merseyside’s only Tory MP.

Because of the significant Labour vote, 87 percent of the 135 respondents from Liverpool and Merseyside who responded to The Northern Agenda’s survey believe the areas are treated worse than other areas by Conservative regimes.

When asked whether Labour councils in Merseyside should work with the Conservative government, 80 percent replied yes and 20% said no.

When asked what areas of investment Liverpool and Merseyside most need, the most popular response was to raise living standards, which received 36% of the vote.

Proper council financing was mentioned by 28% of respondents, infrastructure projects by 18%, social care funding by 12%, and better transportation spending by 6%.

