Nine burglars will be spending the holidays in prison.

For their crimes, everyone of these burglars will be spending this Christmas – and in some cases several Christmases – behind jail.

They were all recently sentenced to prison for a series of offenses. Ransacking homes during a lockdown, breaking into a city center bar and then fainting out after becoming intoxicated, and breaking into city center eateries are just a few examples.

In one instance, a mother returned home to discover a thief hiding in her child’s room.

Burglary is an intrusive crime that can have long-term consequences for victims and their families, as well as entire communities.

Contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook if you have information regarding burglaries in the Merseyside area. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their web form.

When a mother returned home, she discovered a “scumbag” burglar hiding in her child’s room.

After discovering Alan Terence Cotton, 50, in her home, the woman began filming as she pursued him out of the house and then out of the grounds.

She’s overheard yelling, “Get out of here right now. You little scumbag, turn around while I videotape your face.” “You were hiding in a bedroom, a child’s bedroom,” she added after shouting for someone to contact the cops. On Saturday, July 17, the incident occurred at a home on Hobb Lane near Runcorn.

Cotton, of Fallowfield, Runcorn, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary at Chester Crown Court on Monday, August 16, and was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison.

The charge included stealing a watch and being in possession of two weapons at the time of the offense, particularly knives.

After stealing into a city center pub, a burglar drank himself senseless.

In August of this year, Lee Roach broke into Harrison’s Bar on North John Street and helped himself to the spirits behind the bar.

The 46-year-old passed out behind the bar and wasn’t discovered until the next day by the cleaning, who withdrew swiftly.

Roach was “handcuffed before he even realized the cops were there,” according to the police report.

Officers discovered it during a strip search at the station. “The summary has come to an end.”