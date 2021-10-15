Nikola Vlasic is scared of Everton supporters as he prepares for his return to Goodison Park.

Nikola Vlasic, a former Everton player, is motivated to win on his first visit to Goodison Park, but believes it would be difficult for West Ham United due to the “very noisy” supporters.

Last season’s comparable match was played behind closed doors due to coronavirus-induced limitations, and the Hammers, guided by former long-serving Blues boss David Moyes, won 1-0.

With a sell-out crowd predicted for Sunday’s derby, Croatian international Vlasic, who joined Everton as a teenager for £10 million from Hajduk Split and scored twice in 19 games, admits it will be a totally different scenario this time.

“I have nice memories with Everton,” the summer transfer from CSKA Moscow told West Ham United’s official website. “But now I hope I will go there with West Ham and we will win this game.”

“Playing there always brings back nice memories and a good mood.”

“Getting to Goodison Park is a challenge. The fans are quite loud, and they support them throughout the game, so it will be difficult for us, but I believe all of the players here are accustomed to such an environment. It’s difficult at every away game, so there shouldn’t be any issues.”