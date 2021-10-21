Nigel and Carol are two examples of ‘extinct’ baby names.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed its data for 2020 baby names, and Nigel and Carol aren’t among them.

Because of data protection, the ONS only recognizes a name if it is shared by three or more children.

Since the 1960s, when the number of Nigels peaked at 5529, the number has steadily decreased, although Carol was among the top 100 baby names in 1963.

Keith (5), Piers (4), Susan (13) and Janice (13) are some of the other names that are on their way out (4).

For the fifth year in a straight, though, Olivia and Oliver are the most popular names.

There will be 4,225 Olivers born in the UK in 2020, with other popular names like George, Oscar, Leo, and Muhammed still in the top 10.

There were also 3,640 Olivias, with Amelia, Isla, Ava, and Mia rounding out the top five.

According to the statistics, moms over 35 continue to prefer more traditional names, whilst younger mothers prefer more modern and abbreviated names.

Other variables that contribute to a rise in name popularity include people’s favorite celebrities and characters from movies and television shows.

Siân Bradford, an ONS statistician, explained: “In 2020, Oliver and Olivia remained the most popular boys’ and girls’ names, but there were some fascinating developments beneath them.

“The age of the mother continues to influence the choosing of a baby name.

“Archie made his debut appearance in the top ten boys’ names, owing to younger moms and the clear Royal connection.

“Ivy finished sixth in the girls’ division.

“Whether it’s characters from our favorite program or popular celebrities, popular culture continues to inspire baby names.”

“In 2020, Maeve and Otis, characters from the hit show ‘Sex Education,’ have experienced a boom in popularity.

Since actress Margot Robbie’s appearance in the blockbuster film ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ the name Margot has been rapidly rising.

