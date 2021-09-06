Nick Marshall, the head of Liverpool’s academy, offers crucial advice to parents of future Reds players.

If their child is scouted by a Premier League team, Liverpool’s assistant academy director says parents should still focus on making football pleasurable.

Nick Marshall has been with the Reds for seven years, assisting with the development of players such as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harvey Elliott, following a decade at Nottingham Forest in a similar manner.

Marshall noted on Nottinghamshire Live’s Garibaldi Red podcast that one of the biggest changes in junior football since he started playing is the shift from integrating young players into the club as teenagers to totally taking care of their development from the age of five years old and upwards.

Despite this shift, Marshall believes that, contrary to popular assumption, youngsters in academy settings should continue to play grassroots football to stay involved in the game’s social aspects.

Naby Keita gets an update as Liverpool issues a statement following the failed coup in Guinea.

“Because of that transition from signing boys at 14 to signing them at eight when they’re in the system from the age of five, some of them rarely play grassroots football,” he explained.

“At our facility, we’re firm believers that our under-9s and under-10s should be able to play grassroots football with their pals and maintain their social backgrounds.

“If clubs aren’t careful, kids’ lives can become centered around football, and if parents are living the dream via their children and putting pressure on them, that’s a recipe for mental health problems.

“We try extremely hard to ensure it isn’t too professional too fast; I believe this has been a concerning trend in the previous 10 or 15 years.

“When I first started at Forest, we’d be signing boys and putting together our under-9s and under-10s team from the local grassroots, getting to know them as they played for us, whereas now those kids have been with us for three or four years and have probably also been to Everton, Man City, and Man United.”

“So, if folks aren’t vigilant, those kids could be living the football dream when the reality is,” he said.

“The summary comes to an end.”