Nick Knowles, star of DIY SOS, gives a heartbreaking health report just before Christmas.

Nick Knowles has confirmed that he will be alone on Christmas Day.

As he awaits the results of a PCR test, the DIY SOS star updated his 325k Instagram followers.

The 59-year-old stated that he hopes to see his family on Christmas Day, but only if he receives a negative outcome.

He stated, ” “This is simply a small Christmas message to everyone who would be spending the holidays alone.

“I’m either doing the same thing this year or waiting for a test that will allow me to get out free because of Covid.”

Nick, on the other hand, tried to remain upbeat about the circumstance and encouraged others in a similar scenario to think about the good memories they’ll be able to make in 2022.

He went on to say: “It’s not the end of the world if you’re alone and separated for Christmas because you have covid or for any other reason.

“Stay hunkered down because you have a whole year ahead of you when things are going to be wonderful.

“Drink plenty of water, watch all there is to see on TV, and read as much as you can.

“Take care, and a very Merry Christmas to all of you, especially to those of you who are doing it alone this year.”

Nick acquired covid during the outset of the pandemic and said that he had been battling the sickness for ten months.

Lorraine was told by him: “I was in a lot of pain. I was impatient and tried to get back into workout right away.

“There appears to be a link there, with going too hard at exercise too soon after covid potentially causing difficulties.

“I didn’t want to tell anyone because I was afraid I wouldn’t obtain a job, so I kept it to myself.”

Nick has had a difficult year, as he was also involved in controversy for breaking BBC guidelines while portraying a builder in a Shreddies commercial.

The commercial broke the BBC’s editorial guidelines, which state that actors and artists must not participate in promotional work “in a fashion that copies or replicates their on-air duties for the BBC.”

