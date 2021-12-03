‘Next time, be careful,’ Pep Guardiola tells Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard after their first encounter.

Following their Premier League clash, Pep Guardiola showered respect on Liverpool great Steven Gerrard.

On Wednesday night, the former Liverpool midfielder, now in charge of Aston Villa, faced Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for the first time as a manager.

City defeated Gerrard’s side 2-1 at Villa Park, handing him his first defeat since taking over the Midland club.

Despite the loss, Gerrard made an impression on Guardiola.

The City boss has outlined why he believes facing Villa in the future would be difficult.

He went on to remark that coming up against Gerrard in the dugout was a “honor.”

Guardiola was asked about the differences in preparation for matches against new managers ahead of City’s trip to Watford this weekend.

“Every manager is different, the way Aston Villa plays is different from Watford,” Guardiola said of Claudio Ranieri, who was recently named as Watford manager. It’s a difficult task.

“Our job, whether we’re new or seasoned managers, is always a challenge.”

“How they beat you, and how you have to do it again.” That’s great; it’s why we’ve come.

“It’s a difficult situation for the manager.”

“It’s an honor for me to play against [Steven] Gerrard, an English football star who is now a manager.”

“With his experience, [Claudio] Ranieri had incredible success a long time ago. He came here and received two outcomes. It’s a difficult task.

“That inspires me to say, ‘Let’s do it,'” she says.

“And what I sensed on the sidelines was that the next time we play Villa, it will be tough.”

“I had the impression that he [Gerrard] understands exactly what the opponent does and intends to do.

“There isn’t a smidgeon of friendliness there.” He’s already arrived. ‘I shake your hand and say, ‘OK, you defeated me, but be careful next time.’

“That’s why he had a successful career as a player and will continue to do so as a manager, and Ranieri is no different.”

“He may be courteous, but he has a competitive instinct.”