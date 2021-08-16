Next customers adore the style of the scalloped Deco bed in the “dream bedroom.”

After the business shared an image of the design online, customers fell in love with what one described as a “dream bedroom.”

The striking navy and gold color choice in the statement room has inspired some people to entirely redecorate their own bedrooms.

Next, like many other businesses, uses Instagram to keep customers up to date on what’s available in stores and online.

B&M’s ‘gorgeous’ Customers are taken aback by the £20 statement light.

Next uploads photographs of its fashion and homeware collections on a daily basis, and yesterday’s post drew a lot of attention, with over 10,000 likes and a lot of comments and tags.

“Bring elegance to your bedroom with our scalloped headboard and footend Deco bed!” says the next post.

Instagram

The image showed Next’s Deco bed, which is available in Opulent Velvet Dark Navy and costs between £550 and £750 depending on size.

Next’s £150 Marble and Gold Nest of two Tables, a £30 Velvet Feather Cushion, 300 Thread Count 100% Cotton Sateen Collection Luxe Duvet Cover And Pillowcase Set, and Next’s Bronx Salvage Abstract Rug, which ranges in price from £100 to £355, were also on display.

The praise for the look swiftly flowed in. “Love this styling,” Prettylittlewanderer commented.

Becca edwards94 “This deserves to go on your mood board!” I tagged a buddy.

“Wow,” Imjasminhope simply added.

“If I could redo my bedroom again,” Simms.xx commented, tagging a friend.

Rachaelea17 described it as a “dream bedroom,” while Kgilmour22 described it as “beautiful.”

“Look at this bed,” Jadeybabes09 wrote alongside a heart eye emoji, tagging a pal.