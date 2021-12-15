Next buyers in a’stunning’ £65 glittery dress are’ready to party.’

Following the discovery of a “beautiful” £65 glittery dress online, Next buyers were “ready to party.”

The high-street favorite is well-known and well-liked for its vast selection of on-trend clothing, shoes, accessories, and other items.

Christmas is approaching, and many fashionistas are on the lookout for festive outfits suited for the occasion.

Next, like many companies, uses social media to keep customers informed about new stock and product launches, with a recent Instagram post generating a controversy.

Next’s black sequin layer long sleeve dress was featured in a photo shared by @simoneoaks.

Instagram

The £65 dress consists of a knit long-sleeved top with a high neckline, as well as a faux slip placed over the top with all-over glitter.

Next simply captioned the photograph: “The season of glitz and glam has come! @simoneoaks A00280, A23309, A00280, A00280, A00280, A00280, A00280 “..

It was a hit on the prominent social networking platform, with over 1,500 likes in less than 24 hours.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Beauty!” exclaimed Danielle.

“Gorgeous,” Ashley exclaimed.

“It’s really stunning!” Jackie exclaimed.

“Ready to party,” said another customer.

