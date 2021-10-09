Newcastle takeover has led to £200m transfer boost but they have £560m Liverpool gap to plug.

The mock-up pictures didn’t take too much time to flood Twitter timelines on Friday afternoon.

No sooner had the confirmation of the end of the Mike Ashley era at Newcastle United been received and the ownership of the club by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), PCP Capital Partners and the Reuben Brothers been rubber stamped, the images of Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Neymar Jnr, Kylian Mbappe and, unthinkably, Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah in black and white stripes were doing the rounds.

The nature of the takeover by PIF, the £380bn fund that manages investments globally on behalf of the Saudi state, has been met with widespread criticism in the football world due to Saudi Arabia’s questionable history over human rights, its treatment of the LGBTQ community and the questions over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at Saudi Arabia’s Turkish embassy in October 2018.

It was a deal that took some 18 months to come to fruition, but after the Saudi government allowed for beIN Sports to operate legal streaming of Premier League games this past week, the Premier League, worried over the significant issue around piracy in the region, waved through the deal. It is understood to have angered other Premier League clubs who, according to the Guardian , are wanting to convene at at emergency meeting to voice their concerns.

But for Newcastle fans, starved of any hope for many a season under Ashley’s ownership, they will now be dreaming of big-name signings to light up the North East and bring them closer to football’s biggest prizes.

Due to Financial Fair Play rules, the kind of investment seen by Manchester City and Chelsea when they were taken over by new owners before FFP was introduced in 2011 won’t be seen so relentlessly on the field at Newcastle.

While there are many who feel that UEFA’s rules over FFP do not go anywhere near far enough, and that their failed attempts to punish Manchester City over alleged breaches in recent years were thrown out by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, there will have to be an element of playing the long game for the new Magpies owners.

