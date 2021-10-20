Newcastle has a new manager after Steve Bruce was fired. He is a former Everton manager.

Following Steve Bruce’s’mutual consent’ departure from Newcastle on Wednesday morning, former Everton coach Graeme Jones will take command of the Magpies for Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace.

Following a takeover last week, the St James’ Park club is entering a new era under Saudi ownership, and talk about Bruce’s future has lingered ever since.

The 60-year-old remained in charge for Tottenham’s visit on Sunday, but his 1,000th game in charge ended in a 3-2 defeat, and he has now departed the club.

Newcastle revealed the announcement on Wednesday, confirming that assistant manager Jones, who was also Roberto Martinez’s number two at Goodison Park, will take over as interim manager.

He will be coached by Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence, Ben Dawson, and Simon Smith, starting with this weekend’s match against Crystal Palace.

The 51-year-old, who was born in Gateshead, joined Newcastle in January 2021 after leaving his position as first-team coach with Bournemouth. He was also a member of England manager Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 team.

Jones, a former Wigan striker, joined Martinez at Everton in July 2013 and left Merseyside when Martinez was fired by the Toffees in May 2016.

Jones also worked with the Belgian national team alongside Martinez.

Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney are two candidates that have been connected with the full-time Newcastle post.

However, bookmakers presently have Paulo Fonseca, Eddie Howe, and Lucien Favre as the shortest odds to succeed Bruce.

