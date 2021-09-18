Newcastle and Leeds fans make a double demand for a draw.

Liverpool fans have been critical of the club’s choice not to recruit an attacker this summer, and they have already selected two players they want to see move to Anfield.

Leeds United and Newcastle United tied 1-1 in the Premier League on Friday night, with both Raphinha and Allan Saint-Maximin scoring.

The Reds have long admired Raphinha, who has made an impression since arriving at Leeds last year.

In the Premier League last season, he scored six goals and had nine assists, and he gave Marcelo Bielsa’s side an early lead against Newcastle.

Just before halftime, Saint-Maximin leveled the score at St James’ Park, and many believe that either player would have been a good acquisition to the Reds in the summer.

“Saint-Maximin or Raphinha – don’t really care which, just get one of them to Liverpool Football Club,” one fan tweeted.

“Two wingers Liverpool could have gone for in the summer scoring there, Raphinha and Saint-Maximin, both would have been fantastic back up especially when the AFCON comes around,” one person said.

“At least one of Saint-Maximin or Raphinha is required at Liverpool,” one wrote. They are both of the highest caliber.”

After joining Newcastle from Nice in 2019, Saint-Maximin is in his third season with the club.

Before the two sides met at Anfield in April, Jurgen Klopp regarded the 24-year-old as a “decent footballer.”

The winger was reportedly watched by top six clubs this summer, and he was linked with a £40 million move to Everton, but nothing came of the speculations.

Saint-current Maximin’s contract expires in 2026, so he’ll almost certainly demand a large sum, while Raphinha’s contract with Leeds is set to expire in 2024.