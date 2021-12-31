New Year’s Eve revelers ring in the new millennium in spectacular photos.

It’s New Year’s Eve, which is the ideal opportunity to revisit these incredible photographs of Merseysiders ringing in the new millennium.

December 31, 1999, was more than just the start of another 365-day journey around the sun; it was also the start of the new millennium, the birth of the post-modern world.

And these fantastic photographs from the night show a slew of Southport clubbers out on the town for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

‘Mind-blowing’ find that had been thrown into a skip carelessly.

Many of the photographs show revelers lingering around the town square, downing drinks in Southport bars, and even dancing.

The local skyline is accentuated in one photograph by a colorful explosion of joyful fireworks.

Another interesting photograph depicts workers on Southport Beach erecting firework displays in preparation for the New Year.

FOR Y2K, SOUTHPORTERS HIT THE TOWNView gallery

The late 1990s aesthetic on display in each photo is maybe the best part of them all.

The peak 90s clothes on display include bucket hats, giant denim, and platform shoes.

Another image depicts three women sporting wigs made of long strands of tinsel; does anyone remember them from their previous New Year’s Eve celebrations?

For a variety of reasons, New Year’s Eve 1999 was memorable.

For months, the year 2000 was seen as a significant, frightening, and even apocalyptic event.

Thankfully, the year 2000 began with a lot of inebriated people, fireworks, and resolutions, just like any other.