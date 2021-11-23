New regulations apply to anyone renting a house with a gas boiler or fireplace.

For all social housing properties with a gas heater or fire, new guidelines were published today.

Smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors will be needed in all social housing properties that contain a gas boiler or fire.

The new restrictions, which will affect rented property, were announced today by Housing Minister Eddie Hughes MP in order to guarantee that individuals living in social housing are safer in their homes.

Carbon monoxide alarms must be installed when new appliances such as gas boilers or fires are installed in any home, and landlords and housing providers in the social and private rented sectors must repair or replace smoke and carbon monoxide alarms once they are told they are faulty, according to the new regulations.

The expense of installing and maintaining alarm systems will be borne by property owners.

Minister for Rough Sleeping and Housing, Eddie Hughes MP, said: “People have a fundamental right to feel safe in their own homes, something I’ve been advocating for for many years.

“Every year, some 20 people are killed by carbon monoxide poisoning, and many more are killed in house fires — but we know that modest measures can prevent these unnecessary fatalities.

“I’m pleased that the proposed revised guidelines would enable even more houses to be equipped with life-saving alarms. Whether you own your house, rent privately, or live in social housing, everyone deserves to feel safe, and this is a critical step in safeguarding those who are vulnerable.” The amendments follow the publication of a Social Housing White Paper last year, which outlined ideas for wide-ranging reforms of the social housing sector to boost standards, including offering tenants a clear means to voice complaints and giving the regulator additional enforcement powers.

Domestic Detection Lead Jim Bywater of the National Fire Chiefs Council said: “The NFCC applauds the reforms, which we believe will make many more people’s homes safer. We have advocated for regulations to ensure that all homes, regardless of tenure, have adequate lifesaving detection systems.

“The new standards will help to reduce fire and carbon emissions.”

