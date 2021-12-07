New Look customers were split over a pair of £46 boots with ‘Stormtrooper vibes.’

New Look is noted for its fashionable yet affordable clothing, footwear, and accessories, which customers rush to buy.

The high-street store routinely posts new goods to Instagram, and its most recent footwear offering has gotten a lot of attention.

The title on New Look’s post is “The head-turning boots you need in your basket,” and it depicts a pair of off-white knee-high clunky boots.

Many individuals have expressed their opinions on the £46.99 boots, and while many have stated that they “need” them, others have linked the design of the boots to numerous things.

“Storm trooper vibes #starwars,” one user wrote beneath the photo.

“These seem like the boots people use in the fishery,” observed a second, to which someone replied, “I thought the same or butchers.”

“These r identical to my mortuary Wellies!” wrote a third, followed by a laughing face emoji.

Some customers, however, adore the boots’ design, as seen by one who wrote: “Omg….. I love” followed by a heart eye emoji.

“OK, these are incredible,” wrote another shopper.

“Omg I need these!!” said someone else.

Another person simply said, “Stunning.”

Off-white, black, and khaki are the colors of New Look’s Scuba Knee High Chunky Boots. For £46.99, you can get them in store or online right now.