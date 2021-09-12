New Look customers praised a £18 ditsy floral dress as “beautiful.”

After seeing a “beautiful” new dress online, New Look consumers are eager to buy it.

The high-street firm, which has a location in Liverpool ONE, keeps customers up to date on the latest goods.

Shoppers frequently monitor social media for products they’d like to find on their next shopping excursion, and one of New Look’s new dresses has been noticed.

Customers ‘require’ Primark’s ‘fashionable’ £15 dawn jumper.

This week, New Look released one of their newest products on Instagram, and admirers are already preparing to buy it.

The store posted a picture of its £17.99 Red Ditsy Floral Puff Sleeve Mini Dress on Instagram.

Instagram

The outfit has received positive feedback from customers, who have commended it in the comments section. New Look’s post has already received over 3,400 likes and numerous comments from ecstatic fans eager to get their hands on the garment.

“I actually have the top in this design and just love it,” one customer said beneath the image.

“Gorgeous combination…,” commented a second.

“I love juxtaposing flowery & hard textures,” one person said, while another said, “O l simply love this.”

“Ohhhhh isn’t it beautiful!” exclaimed a fourth shopper.

“WANT,” said another.

The Red Ditsy Floral Puff Sleeve Mini Dress from New Look costs £17.99 and can be purchased on the retailer’s website.

The dress is available for purchase online here.