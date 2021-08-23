New Look customers are clamoring for a chance to buy a ‘beautiful’ £50 coat.

New Look customers are clamoring to get their hands on a “beautiful” trench coat that they’re “obsessed” with.

The high-street firm, which has a location in Liverpool ONE, keeps customers up to date on the latest goods.

With prospects for sunny weather waning, buyers have been looking for autumn gear on social media instead.

Primark customers are looking for something ‘amazing.’ In ‘every color,’ a £10 bag is available.

This week, one of New Look’s newest products was published on Instagram, and admirers are already planning to purchase it.

New Look captioned a photo of its Stone Puff Sleeve Belted Trench Coat, which was first shared by Georgina (georginalennon), “Return of the Mac.” Staycation vibes and neutral hues with @georginalennon1 #ThatNewLookFeeling”.

Instagram

The trench coat costs £49.99 and can be purchased on the New Look website.

New Look’s post on the coat has already received over 8,900 likes and a slew of comments from ecstatic fans eager to get their hands on it.

One shopper wrote beneath the image, “This is amazing,” and another said, “I love this style.”

“Ohhh love a Mac,” wrote a third.

“OBSESSED,” said a fourth shopper.

“Looks gorgeous,” said a fifth, and “This is so awesome,” said a sixth.

“Yeah, it’s so amazing, I really want to have one,” another said, tagging a friend.

The Stone Puff Sleeve Belted Trench Coat from New Look is available online.

Here is a link to a store where you can shop online.