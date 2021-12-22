New Covid isolation rules could provide a significant boost to Liverpool’s festive fixtures.

The new guidelines on Covid-19 isolation could give Liverpool a huge boost during the festive season.

The Reds are one of several Premier League clubs with coronavirus instances, with Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones all testing positive before last Thursday’s win against Newcastle.

Thiago Alcantara, who missed Sunday’s tie at Tottenham Hotspur due to a positive case, was then added to the group.

According to government standards, everyone who records a positive case must self-isolate for ten days. However, the period has recently been reduced to seven days if those infected have no symptoms and can provide negative lateral flow findings on days six and seven.

This would mean that, as long as the players concerned meet the criteria, they could still play a part in Liverpool’s hectic festive fixture schedule, though assistant manager Pep Lijnders insisted before Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester that the club “will not rush anyone back” because training time is required.

Van Dijk, Fabinho, and Jones reportedly tested positive on December 16, so a seven-day isolation period would end on Christmas Eve, potentially allowing them to play in Liverpool’s Boxing Day match against Leeds United, but more likely the trips to Leicester City and Chelsea on December 28 and January 2, respectively.

Thiago, on the other hand, tested positive on December 18, indicating that his quarantine may expire on Boxing Day, giving him a full week to prepare for the match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

However, Liverpool will be missing all four players when they face Leicester City in the Carabao Cup semi-finals at Anfield on Wednesday night (7.45pm kick off).