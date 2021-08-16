New Brighton has a 200-year-old complex of tunnels hidden beneath it.

Have you ever pondered what lays beneath your feet while strolling around New Brighton?

On the surface, the area has a lot to offer, from fantastic fish and chip shops to legendary arcades, but it’s underground that you’ll find the true New Brighton.

The tunnels beneath Wirral’s much-loved region date back about 200 years, to a time when pirates and smugglers plagued New Brighton (formerly known as Black Rock).

Beautiful photographs of Liverpool as you’ve never seen it before.

During World War II, the complex of tunnels served as war rooms and a munitions factory, where more than 200 women toiled. The tunnels also served as a base for fire watchers and public air-raid shelters throughout the war. Much of the equipment and machinery utilized is said to still be stowed away in the tunnels.

The tunnels, on the other hand, date back even longer, and are reputed to have been haunted for more than 200 years.

The bodies of people on board The Pelican, which sank on the River Mersey in 1793, were allegedly transferred to the tunnels before the ship was plunderered by local smugglers, according to Haunted Rooms.

However, before being abandoned for more than 20 years, parts of the tunnels were used as a nightclub named The Creep Inn.

In 2018, the tunnels were opened to the public for guided tours conducted by a local historian, during which guests could learn everything they could about the underground tunnels.

In recent years, the munitions area has been opened to the public for ghost hunts and seances, including original machinery.

Visitors are advised that as they walk down the dark tunnels, they may come face to face with the Grey Lady, who is said to appear to anyone who dares to approach her.

Objects have been thrown, and booms have been heard, allegedly from an old irate smuggler looking for his booty.

A hammer was recently required by a worker who was performing maintenance work. He asked his colleague to deliver it to him, and when he held out his hand, the hammer was placed in it. Shortly after, his coworker returned to the area, claiming to have no knowledge of what had happened. “The summary has come to an end.”