Nemanja Matic, a Manchester United player, apologizes to Liverpool fans ahead of the game.

Manchester United’s Nemanja Matic has spoken out following their Saturday defeat to Leicester City, ahead of a crucial match against Liverpool.

Next Sunday, Jurgen Klopp’s side travels to Old Trafford in the hopes of maintaining their unbeaten start to the season.

Following their 4-2 defeat to the Foxes, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under increasing pressure.

However, Matic feels they are still in the title chase and that they will’step up’ ahead of their match against Liverpool.

“We feel bad for them [supporters].” They back us up, especially when we’re on the road, and they’re fantastic,” he told the club’s official website.

“They are deserving of so much more. In the future, we will do everything we can to make them happy.

“However, we are still in the title battle with 14 points. We don’t want to give up until the very last possible moment.

“We are, of course, disappointed. Everyone is depressed, and everyone has their head bowed.

“But when you play for Man United, you are unhappy if you don’t win the game, but we have to stick together.”

“Every game after then is the most significant; every game after that is a fresh challenge, a chance to demonstrate your abilities.”

“We’re going to take ownership; we’re going to step up and see what we can accomplish.” I’m confident that we can accomplish a lot.”