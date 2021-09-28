Neighbors were awakened when a man was discovered injured in the street.

Before a man was found injured in the street, neighbors were awoken in the middle of the night.

An eyewitness told The Washington Newsday that she was awakened in the early hours of Monday morning by a “commotion” on Coronation Walk in Southport.

“He had been raising a ruckus in the street,” she explained. The man is thought to have been stabbed.

Merseyside Police confirmed they were on the scene at 3.20 a.m. yesterday at Coronation Walk (Monday).

“We attended at a property in Coronation Walk, following complaints of concern for the safety of a male,” a police spokeswoman said.

“The individual had self-inflicted injuries to his neck and body,” according to the report.

“He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening, and he was detained under the mental health act.”

