Neco Williams confesses he was ‘fuming’ during Preston’s win over Liverpool.

Liverpool advanced to the Carabao Cup fifth round after a 2-0 win over Preston North End at Deepdale on Wednesday night.

Takumi Minamino scored the game’s first goal shortly after the 60-minute mark, and Divock Origi secured the victory 15 minutes later with an acrobatic finish.

Jurgen Klopp gave chances to a number of young players, including Harvey Blair and Tyler Morton, as well as Conor Bradley, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, and Owen Beck, who all came on as substitutes.

Neco Williams has 28 senior games under his belt, but he was given some much-needed playing time against Preston. He started the game at right back, but when Bradley came on in the second half, he was pushed up the pitch.

Williams has stated that he is willing to ‘play everywhere’ under manager Jurgen Klopp, regardless of the positional move.

“I thought I had the energy in the first half, I was playing as high as I could, so wherever the gaffer [Klopp] places me, I’m glad to play,” he said after the game to Sky Sports. “He can play me as a striker or a goalkeeper; I’ll play in either position.”

“We knew it wouldn’t be simple. They’re a good team that gave us a hard time.

“We didn’t play our greatest football, but we won, and that’s enough for us.” Taki [Minamino] and Divock [Origi] had to be thanked for sparing me but wonderful finishes.

“The team put forth a lot of effort, and we pushed our tails off to win.” I couldn’t recall much after the ball hit me in the mouth, but I was on the line and decided to give myself a chance to stop it by putting my body on the line.

“I’m enraged.” I didn’t get on the scorecard this time, but hopefully next time. I believe I performed admirably. I put everything I had into it.

“Towards the end, I felt a little cramp, but that was due to the hard work.” From the goalkeeper to the strikers, everyone put forth a good shift. I’m grateful for the victory.” With a daring run into the area before his cross was met by the Japanese international, Williams also contributed an assist for Minamino’s goal.

The 20-year-old also took a ball to the goal at 0-0 in the first half.