Naughty Boy’s confession to David had ITV’s I’m A Celeb viewers in fits of laughter.

I’m a Celeb viewers erupted in laughter as Naughty Boy revealed his favorite sport.

On tonight’s show, the music producer said that he isn’t a huge football fan while speaking with French footballer David Ginola, and that his favorite sport is actually a game of rounders.

“They used to make me, not the goalie, they used to make me stand behind the goal for the extra goalkeeper,” Naughty Boy revealed David while talking football around camp.

ITV’s Celebrity Idol Viewers are perplexed by the absence of the show’s star. Naughty Boy posed the following question: “Isn’t that an interesting place? Isn’t that a legitimate role?” David consoled him by saying: “In football, that doesn’t exist, but… They create a role for him in football… collecting the ball behind the goal.” “That’s generally the ball boy,” Emmerdale’s Danny Miller added. The mischievous adolescent admitted: “If only I was as enthusiastic about football as he was, but I wasn’t… Rounders was my favorite school sport.” Fans found the strange athletic confession amusing and flocked to Twitter to express their feelings.

Grace expressed herself as follows: “Is rounders Naughty Boy’s favorite sport? What makes this so amusing to me?” Another person commented: “Is it true that rounders was his favorite sport? Who would suggest that #ImACeleb is screaming?” “How can Naughty Boy be so amusing and so irritating: “My favorite sport at school was rounders” #ImACeleb,” Mariella said. Em expressed herself as follows: “Why would you choose rounders above any other sport? #ImACeleb.” David was perplexed as well, unable to comprehend the star’s lack of football expertise.

During an interview with The Telegraph, he stated: “Naughty Boy’s understanding of the lovely game needs to be improved, re-evaluated, or whatever. ‘On the football field, my position was behind the goal…’ This makes no sense to me. This is still eluding me.”