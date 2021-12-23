National media react to Liverpool’s spectacular comeback and fresh Jurgen Klopp concern with the phrase “sheer power of will.”

Liverpool beat Leicester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night after a spectacular second-half comeback.

Jurgen Klopp made ten changes from the lineup that started against Tottenham at the weekend, and the Reds trailed 3-1 at halftime.

The match ended 3-3 in normal time and went to penalties thanks to goals from substitutes Diogo Jota and Takumi Minamino, as well as a first-half strike by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

After Luke Thomas and Ryan Bertrand both missed penalty penalties, Jota netted the game-winning penalty to advance Liverpool to the Carabao Cup semi-finals, where they will face Arsenal.

On Wednesday, a slew of national media sources descended on Anfield to cover Liverpool’s progress to the next round; here’s a run-up of what they had to say.

“In the Carabao Cup semi-finals, Liverpool’s second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved two penalties in a shootout that Liverpool won 5-4 against Leicester.

“Substitute Diogo Jota scored the game-winning penalty after coming off the bench to score in the second half, but the real hero was Takumi Minamino, who made it 3-3 with seconds left in the six-minute extra time.”

“After twice cruising into a two-goal lead, the visitors collapsed under the pressure applied in the second half, as Jamie Vardy scored his ninth and tenth goals in 14 games against the under-strength Reds.”

“Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made it 2-1 for the Foxes before a superb James Maddison strike restored their lead.

“However, the introduction of first-team reinforcements for the second half transformed the dynamic, as Jota and League Cup specialist Minamino forced a penalty shoot-out with his sixth goal in five appearances.”

Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool are worried about an increasingly crowded game schedule, but they can’t control their competitive instincts.

“They clambered off the canvas and ground Leicester City down before making a thrilling comeback via a penalty shoot-out on another of those incredible Anfield nights that left the stadium rocking to a loud beat.”

“Before Klopp expressed his displeasure that the upcoming Carabao Cup semi-final with Arsenal is a two-legged game — he believes it should be a single match — the Liverpool manager would have been filled with joy at how his side came back from a 2-0 deficit inside 13 minutes.””

