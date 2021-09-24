National Express offers half-price travel.

Lockdown restrictions are lessening, and you can finally see your friends and family, as well as visit all of the locations you’ve missed out on over the last 18 months.

With half term approaching, it’s the ideal time to get out and about without having to worry about driving.

If half term is too soon, take a seasonal excursion to one of the country’s fantastic markets – Christmas will be here before you can say “Are those mince pies on the shelves?”

It’s not the most peaceful voyage to travel with your tiny backseat darlings wondering, “Are we there yet?” every five minutes, but National Express can help.

Sit back with the kids and play travel games, read a book, or watch a movie while someone else handles the driving, and arrive at your destination comfortable and rejuvenated.

Traveling with National Express is convenient and pleasant, with reclining seats, ample legroom, free Wi-Fi, and USB charging ports, ensuring that your iPad or smartphone never runs out of juice.

National Express’s classic coaches are ideal for short or long journeys, and with improved cleaning and an additional filter on the air conditioning systems to increase hygiene, traveling with them is safer than ever.

National Express has always been known for amazing value, but when you travel with them, you’re also choosing award-winning safety and the greenest fleet on the road.

What’s better? You may choose from hundreds of fantastic destinations across the country thanks to half-price journeys until mid-December.

“We all want to make our money go further,” Chris Hardy, managing director of National Express UK Coach, said. Why not travel comfortably and safely with National Express for half the price, whether you’re planning a half-term getaway or an early Christmas shopping trip?”

To acquire your password, pick up a copy of The Washington Newsday between Monday, September 27th, and Saturday, October 2nd.

When booking your travel, go to www.nationalexpress.com and enter the password from The Washington Newsday when prompted “Do you have a promo code?” (after address details)

The offer must be used by October 31, 2021. Your trip must take place before December 15, 2021. The offer is valid for a single or multiple items. “The summary has come to an end.”