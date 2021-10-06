Nat Phillips makes a proposal for Liverpool to follow Manchester United’s lead.

After being designated a surprise starter for Liverpool in their EFL Trophy match against Bolton Wanderers, Nat Phillips wanted to make his first competitive debut of the season.

Phillips was an overage player for a Reds under-21 team that lost 4-1 at the University of Bolton Stadium on Tuesday. He played opposite Jarell Quansah at center-back.

Despite signing a new deal in the summer, the centre-back has yet to kick a ball under Jurgen Klopp this season.

And Phillips’ attitude toward the opportunity to play minutes impressed Academy coach Barry Lewtas.

Lewtas recalls, “The first-team coaches spoke to us and stated Nat was eager to play.” “The group is also here to provide minutes to the lads.

“We’ve had a lot of games because a lot of our lads have also played in the UEFA Youth League, so it was an opportunity to give Billy Koumetio a break.

“When was the last time I coached Nat?” It was probably under-14s at Bolton, so it was like back in the day!

“He’s a brilliant young man, and it’s nice to have him around. He came in and trained with us properly for the previous few days.”

While Liverpool fell to League One side Bolton in a crushing defeat, the performance was a far cry from the 3-0 thrashing they suffered three days prior at Manchester United in Premier League 2.

Phillips’ impact alongside 18-year-old Quansah, who was making his first start of the season, was similar to that of United centre-back Paul McShane, who played against the young Reds over the weekend.

“It was Jarell’s first start since returning from injury, so having Nat alongside him was fantastic,” Lewtas explains. “I felt the first half was fantastic.

“When you compare their performance against Villarreal (in the UEFA Youth League, which United lost 4-1 at home) to the one they had against us, Paul McShane came in and made a significant difference for them.”

Liverpool will need a mathematical miracle to get to the next round when they play their last group game at Port after being thrashed 4-0 at Rochdale. “The summary has come to an end.”