Nan, who fell while leaving Wetherspoons, has a message for the employees.

After collapsing and injuring her head outside a Wetherspoon pub in Merseyside, a Merseyside grandma has a message for the employees.

On Tuesday, Mary Kinving, 87, was leaving the Wild Rose on Stanley Road in Bootle to catch a taxi (August 24).

Mary claims she fell over because she was holding “heavy” milk jugs.

She fell and hit her head, and she claims she had to wait a long time for an ambulance. She eventually ended up in a police car on her way to the hospital.

“I was unfortunate to have a fall outside of Wetherspoons,” Mary told The Washington Newsday.

“I don’t drink, but I was on my way to catch a taxi. I was unbalanced due to two heavy milk bottles. I hit my head on the concrete.

“Everyone was very nice, and the Wetherspoon employees were fantastic. Because there was a two-hour wait for an ambulance, I was taken to Aintree A&E at 4 p.m. by a police car.”

Mary also claims that her niece Michelle came “all the way” from Keble Road to assist her.

“The cops were also lovely,” she continued. There are still some caring people in the world.”

A woman was brought to Aintree Hospital in a police car, according to Merseyside Police.

“We are sorry that Ms Kinvig had to wait longer than she would have wished for aid to arrive, in what must have been a stressful time,” a North West Ambulance Service spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

“We received the call at 3.07 p.m., and we had 90 active calls in Merseyside alone at the moment.

“Because we prioritize the most life-threatening occurrences first, less urgent patients may have to wait longer than we would like. An ambulance was dispatched, but at 4.16 p.m., the police phoned us to indicate that they could transfer Ms Kinvig to the hospital.

“We wish Ms Kinvig the best of luck and hope she recovers quickly.”