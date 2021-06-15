Nan is overcome with emotion as she comes home for the first time since the catastrophic fire.

After a terrible house fire, a Liverpool grandmother was in tears as she came home for the first time.

Marina Wynne, 85, lost everything on Friday, March 19, when her Croxteth home went up in flames in a couple of minutes.

The 85-year-old has been in a care facility for the past six weeks after being unable to return home owing to major smoke and fire damage.

Marina’s son and grandson have managed to totally convert the property in readiness for her return today, thanks to kind donations from people around Merseyside.

“I was in hospital for four weeks and then in a care home for six weeks,” Marina told the ECHO.

“I couldn’t believe it as I walked through the door. The house is spotless.

“I’m a little taken aback right now. Everyone has been extremely friendly and helpful.”

Marina expressed her gratitude to everyone for their assistance in getting her back on her feet, and she is pleased to be back home.

Mariana is thought to have sparked the fire in March when she sprayed some air freshener in the living room, which ignited with the heat from the gas fire, causing the can to explode.

She was saved by two neighbors who happened to be passing by at the time, and one of them returned inside to retrieve her husband Ted’s ashes.

After the fire, a family friend set up a Go Fund Me campaign to support Marina, which raised £5,770.

Marina’s daughter-in-law, Suzannah Wynne, stated that it was owing to this money that they were able to refurbish the house and bring her back home today.

“When she came in, her face was the best, she couldn’t believe it,” Suzannah explained. She was taken aback.

“She added, ‘It’s not the same as it was before,’ because all of her memories have vanished, but she’s overjoyed to be back.”

“She lost everything in the fire, including all the pictures and ornaments she’d been saving for the kids. The summary comes to a close.