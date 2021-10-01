Nan is enraged and requests a refund from DFS because her grandson keeps hurting his head on the sofa.

Archie Burns, Claire Neil’s two-year-old grandson, has injured himself twice as he gets up and either “flip” or “bangs” back down, smacking his face on the armrests with such force that he “got himself a black eye,” according to Claire Neil.

Claire contacted DFS several times before a staff inspected and deemed the £1,200 silver crushed velvet sofa and cuddling chair in her home safe on September 28.

The ‘less padded’ sections on the inside edge of the arm rest, according to reports, were merely attributable to the design of the box arms and were neither faulty or harmful.

However, the 43-year-old claims the padding is so thin she can ‘feel the edge of the wood’ through it, despite the fact that she still has four years to pay on the new piece of furniture.

She wondered whether her grandson had to “lose an eye” for DFS to take it seriously, and she now wants the furniture removed since she believes the firm should anticipate “kids to jump around” on their sofas.

DFS stated that it had examined the sofa and deemed it to be in good working order, and that Archie’s injuries were caused by him ‘jumping’ on it.

Despite having sold over 1,000 units, the sofa has not been linked to any injuries, according to the company.

Claire has been given the option of returning the furniture, but she will be charged a percentage of the retail price because the sofa was manufactured to order and “there isn’t a flaw.”

“It’s dangerous,” Claire, from Ushaw Moor in County Durham, warned. It’s a no-no if you have young children on the premises; it’s a safety danger in my opinion.

“I don’t want it; I don’t want it in the house; I can’t have my grandson injure himself any longer.”

“All I want is for them to take it away.”

“How long will it take? Is it possible that my grandson will lose his eye?

“I have another four years of payments to make, and every time he sits there, it makes me nervous.

“My grandson is leaning against the chair or the.”

