Naby Keita takes the first step towards resolving his major Liverpool issue.

Gini Wijnaldum, who was dubbed Jurgen Klopp’s “most consistently available player” earlier this week, was used as part of a midfield three over the weekend, but for Paris Saint-Germain rather than Liverpool.

Klopp started a trio of his own at Carrow Road as Liverpool beat Norwich City 3-0, with Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replacing Wijnaldum on the left flank.

With Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, and Curtis Jones still awaiting full fitness, the midfield department was very much a makeshift affair for the start of the new season, but it is plausible to believe that Keita may keep his spot going ahead.

Keita, along with Thiago, was dubbed the best Bundesliga midfielder by Klopp a few years ago, but unlike Wijnaldum on Merseyside, the Guinean has been plagued by injuries and has not been available on a consistent basis.

During his time at Anfield, his playing time has deteriorated; he played 1,390 minutes in his first Premier League season, followed by 815 minutes in 2019/20, and just 520 minutes last season.

Injuries have limited his playing time, but Wijnaldum’s domination has also limited his output, with the Dutch international appearing in 110 of Liverpool’s 115 league games since Keita’s arrival in 2018.

The Guinean started in Saturday’s 3-0 win and was widely considered as the team’s finest midfielder, providing a Wijnaldum-like presence in the middle of the park throughout the game.

Only three of Keita’s 44 passes were mishandled, demonstrating superb ball retention, and no player had more defensive pressures than him, with 31, ahead of Mohamed Salah’s 24 and Oxlade-18. Chamberlain’s

He didn’t seem to take as many risks as normal, but the 26-year-old reminded Klopp why he was first considered uncommon by Liverpool’s recruitment department: he’s skilled, tricky, and creative on the ball, but equally energetic and effective on the defensive side of the game.

Simply said, Keita’s actions create value, even more so than Wijnaldum’s, across a variety of departments based on underlying numbers, but the fundamental distinction between the two is that Keita’s actions add value, even more so than Wijnaldum’s. “The summary has come to an end.”