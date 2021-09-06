Naby Keita gets an update as Liverpool issues a statement following the failed coup in Guinea.

Liverpool have been in close contact with Naby Keita since the midfielder became embroiled in the tumultuous political situation in Guinea.

Following hours of heavy shooting near the presidential palace in Conakry, a group of soldiers claimed to have deposed Guinean President Alpha Conde on Sunday.

Keita was set to play for Guinea against Morocco in a World Cup qualifier on Monday, but the game was called off owing to security concerns by FIFA and CAF (Confederation of African Football).

Liverpool maintains close contact with Keita, the Guinea Football Federation, and the necessary UK authorities as the situation unfolds.

While it’s unknown whether Keita will be ready for Liverpool’s Premier League match against Leeds United on Sunday, the Reds are sure he’ll be fine.

“We are in constant contact with Naby and have had frequent communication via his national team management,” a Liverpool spokesperson stated.

“We are confident that he is secure and being taken care of. Obviously, the situation is fluid, and we will be in touch with the appropriate authorities on a daily basis as we try to return Naby to Liverpool in a timely and secure manner.”

While those in charge of the attempted revolution reportedly closed land and air borders, the Moroccan national team and match officials were taken to the airport and allowed to fly home late on Sunday.

In Guinea’s 1-1 World Cup qualification match with Guinea-Bissau last Wednesday, Keita played the entire 90 minutes and contributed an assist.

He started Liverpool’s opening two Premier League games of the season, but sat out the 1-1 tie with Chelsea at Anfield.