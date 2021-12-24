Naby Keita demonstrates how Liverpool’s situation has altered to a ‘humbled’ James Maddison.

It was a moment that elicited a chorus of applause from Liverpool fans.

And it made one of the visitors appear a little ridiculous.

Although James Maddison said kind things about Anfield after the game, the Leicester City midfielder was hardly the talk of the town with some of his antics on Wednesday night.

He sank to his knees in front of the Kop in smug joy after thumping the visitors into a 3-1 lead with a spectacular goal from range.

Fast forward to 74 minutes, and Maddison had become a fairly peripheral character, with Liverpool having closed to 3-2 and dominating the play.

Except for the Liverpool player who easily rolled the ball between Leicester’s legs before being upended, earning Maddison a yellow card and yells of glee and disdain from the Anfield supporters.

It’s possible that the humiliating was given out by Naby Keita on purpose.

While Diogo Jota scored the game’s second goal, James Milner assisted Takumi Minamino’s dramatic late equalizer, and Ibrahima Konate shut down Leicester City’s onslaught, it was undoubtedly Keita who shone brightest from the bench in the second half.

The Guinean had to wait until the 58th minute to replace skipper Jordan Henderson, unlike the other three who were introduced at half-time.

With his forward carries and eagerness to take the game to Leicester, he made an immediate impression.

It helped that the visitors had given up any residual initiative after manager Brendan Rodgers made a tactical decision to lock down the hatches and defend their advantage.

Keita, on the other hand, made the most of the space available to Liverpool’s midfield by making shrewd use of the ball and good pressing when not in control.

The Guinean’s self-assurance was also encouraging, as evidenced by his penalty shoot-out goal, which he scored by stroking the ball into the top corner beyond Kasper Schmeichel.

There is, however, a caveat with Keita, as has been the case throughout his Liverpool tenure.

But not with his physique. After being given the hook before half-time, he appeared to be on his way out of Anfield.