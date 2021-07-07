Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain get an unexpected Liverpool chance thanks to Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho.

It’s been said that football is all about sliding doors, and Liverpool’s assistants will be aiming to walk straight through them at the start of the new season.

With Jurgen Klopp planning to give his international stars an extended vacation following a tough summer, the Reds could be obliged to choose a second-choice midfielder when they travel to Championship winners Norwich on the opening day of the season.

While Fabinho helped Brazil reach the Copa America final, Jordan Henderson might also play in the Euro 2020 showpiece for England, and Thiago helped Spain reach the semi-finals.

The three midfielders have been playing football all summer, so Liverpool’s Premier League opener at Carrow Road on August 14 might come soon after they’ve had a three-to-four week break to relax, rest, and recoup.

Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and James Milner might all be considered for the starting lineup.

Jones, who will turn 21 in January, sees this as an opportunity to continue his upward trajectory. He’s expected to have a bright future, so he’ll be eager to show how significant he is now.

Last season, the local youngster made 34 appearances, which is impressive considering he now has Premier League experience and also scored a Champions League group stage winner against Ajax after a Carabao Cup brace against Lincoln.

While Jones will seek to carry on where he left off, Oxlade-Chamberlain will embark on a new season after his previous one was marred by fitness issues.

Following summer surgery to repair torn medial ligaments, the former only returned to the matchday squad in December and played just 286 minutes in 13 Premier League games.

Apart from his own fitness issues, Oxlade-Chamberlain was also a victim of circumstance, with Klopp unable to be as flexible with his midfield selections because to injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, both of whom were long-term absentees last season.

Now, however, the former Arsenal man will be desperate to rekindle memories of himself as a gifted player capable of both scoring and helping. The summary comes to a close.