Nabil Fekir speaks out about his failed Liverpool deal and blames his agency.

In the summer of 2018, Nabil Fekir dominated the headlines as the French international was on the approach of joining Liverpool in a reputed £53 million move.

If everything had gone according to plan, the Reds would have already signed Fabinho from Monaco, Naby Keita from RB Leipzig, and Fekir from RB Leipzig.

The relocation was almost complete.

However, in a sudden change of events, Liverpool chose to call off the transaction at the eleventh hour, and there was much speculation as to why the agreement fell through.

Throughout the summer, rumors abounded, with some claiming that there were issues with the medical.

Fekir has spoken out on multiple times over the last three years, insisting that the agreement was not canceled owing to fears over a knee ailment.

The 28-year-old has now claimed that his agent was the one who prevented him from making his dream move to Liverpool.

Fekir told The New York Times, “It was a horrible moment.” “I saw a lot of stuff that wasn’t accurate. It was stated that my knee prevented me from coming to Liverpool, but this was not the case.

“I went to Clairefontaine [a football training center near Paris in France], and they conducted all the testing [medical], and the knee was OK.

“I had an issue with my agent, who was also my adviser. The agent was to blame for the agreement falling through.

“Of course, I was unhappy not to be able to go to Liverpool, because Liverpool is a fantastic club.”

Fekir stayed at Lyon for the 2018-19 season before finally leaving the country, albeit a year later than he had intended.

In 2019, the attacking midfielder joined Real Betis in La Liga for £17.7 million, a fraction of the £53 million Liverpool had planned to pay the previous summer.

Instead, Liverpool added Alisson Becker and Xherdan Shaqiri, as well as Fabinho and Keita, to cap off a productive summer that saw them win the Champions League in 2019.