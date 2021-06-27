Nabil Fekir, Memphis Depay, and the Liverpool moves that got away

When a football team seeks to sign a player but is unable to do so for whatever reason, it’s natural for fans to speculate about what could have been.

Some Liverpool supporters may be doing just that while watching Euro 2020. Memphis Depay was said to be a target for the Reds this summer, and he’s a player who’s been connected to them in the past as well.

However, he has decided to join Barcelona ahead of the 2021/22 season. Whereas Kopites expected their own Dutch international to arrive at Camp Nou, it turns out Gini Wijnaldum has left for Paris, and Depay has chosen to play in Spain under Ronald Koeman, his countryman.

At the European Championships, the 27-year-old is having a great time. Depay is the only player at Euro 2020 who has at least two in both the goal and assist categories after Monday’s matches.

Have Liverpool missed out on gaining his services as a result of their failure to do so? Depay’s career exemplifies how tough it is to make such decisions.

He joined Manchester United after his possible move to Anfield fell through in 2015, but was unable to establish himself in Louis van Gaal’s squad. He has since resurrected his career at Lyon, scoring 20 goals and providing 12 assists in Ligue 1 this season (per FBRef).

It’s easy to believe that Liverpool missed out on a bargain by not signing Depay, or that their failure to do so was a catastrophic error, depending on when you consider the topic. The truth, like most things in life, lies somewhere in the middle, not at the extremes.

Nonetheless, it’s fascinating to consider some of Liverpool’s recent transfer market near-misses and speculate on which side of the fence Depay will likely land after his move to Barcelona.

When a Brazilian footballer is connected to a club, it automatically raises the level of fan excitement, as it did in early 2016 when Liverpool launched a €32 million bid to recruit Alex Teixeira from Shakhtar Donetsk.