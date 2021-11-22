Mystery lights in the sky perplex a couple.

While travelling to their campsite, a couple was ‘baffled’ by mysterious lights they observed in the sky.

On November 18 at around 6.45 p.m., Kelly Thompson, 29, and her partner Stuart Marshall, 35, were traveling on the M6 between Liverpool and Manchester when they noticed odd lights in the sky above them.

The Birmingham-based couple was driving on the road to their caravan in Rhyl for a weekend getaway.

He merely ‘wanted to admire gorgeous girls,’ according to the man with child rape photos.

“We were simply driving and saw these strange lights in the sky, I couldn’t really describe it,” Kelly added.

“At first, I assumed it was something projecting from the floor into the sky, but I kept looking and couldn’t find anything.”

“I snapped pictures since I couldn’t understand it when I drove directly under them.” I was perplexed.

“I was in the car with my companion, and he noticed it as well and wondered what it was.”

Kelly went online to see if she could figure out what the lights were after witnessing them and not knowing what they may be.

“I started attempting to Google what I had seen,” she told The Washington Newsday. “But it’s hard to put into words, you know.”

“I looked up UFO sightings on Google but found nothing useful.

“When I told my friends about it, the first thing they said was, ‘Oh, it’s a UFO,’ but I’m still on the fence about that.”

At the time the pair was on the freeway, one SpaceX Starlink satellite was travelling over North Wales towards Stoke-on-Trent, according to a live world map of satellite positions.

The satellites, which were launched by entrepreneur Elon Musk, are renowned to be visible from the ground at night and in the mornings.

In total, SpaceX has launched about 1,730 Starlink satellites.