Murderer grins and chuckles as he is sentenced to life in prison for the savage murder of a lawyer at his home.

If he hadn’t been arrested, a smiling killer who bludgeoned a 69-year-old retiree to death with a hammer told psychologists he would never have stopped killing gay men.

“Remorseless” On the evening of March 6 this year, David Iwo, 23, advertised his sex services online and duped former Crown Prosecution Service lawyer Martin Decker into meeting him at his flat in Vyner Croft, Prenton.

Drifter Iwo took the train from London to Merseyside and launched an almost immediate ruthless, sustained, and determined attack after being invited inside and offered a drink by his unsuspecting victim.

Iwo struck Mr Decker nine times in the head, causing catastrophic injuries including multiple skull fractures, according to a forensic pathologist.

Mr Decker had earlier taken £250 from a cash machine, and the killer then stole important items including as his laptop, phone, watch, and Bose sound system before departing the scene with the stolen goods in plastic bags.

Merseyside Police were praised for their quick response, with Iwo’s arrest in a London hotel on March 10 thought to have almost certainly prevented him from carrying out more assaults.

After earlier pleaded guilty to Mr Decker’s murder, Iwo was given a life sentence with a minimum period of 33 years at Preston Crown Court today. He had also confessed torturing and killing roughly 30 animals.

Iwo fired his legal team and attorney, David Temkin QC, minutes before the hearing was set to begin, telling the court that he wanted to “talk for himself” and that you “can’t blame your parents for everything.”

When Judge Mr Justice Jacobs asked him if he wanted to speak to the court later in the hearing, Iwo ordered him to “disregard” any materials produced in his defense and said, “I have nothing to say.”

The killer, who appeared in court via video link from HMP Manchester, smiled and chuckled at points during the hearing as sickening details of his atrocities were detailed.

Mr Decker was contacted by Iwo after he offered his sexual services on an app called Viva Street, according to Alan Kent, QC, prosecuting.

