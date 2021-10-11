Mum’s suspected killer allegedly stabbed her in the face with a cider bottle.

After years of beating his partner, a murder suspect allegedly smashed a cider bottle in her face.

Kevin Ashton is accused of killing Helen Joy, 54, at their home in Twickenham Drive, Leasowe, Wirral.

The mother-of-body three’s was discovered by police on February 1 this year with 121 exterior injuries, according to prosecutors.

They claim Ashton “battered” her to death, causing a brain bleed, a broken nose, shattered neck bones, 14 broken ribs, and sheering her scalp and upper gum away from her skull and jaw.

The 45-year-old is claimed to have left her sleeping on a mattress in her living room with a brown squirrel soft toy and a bottle of Frosty Jack’s cider in between her hands, as well as a photograph of a dog.

According to a trial transcript, Ashton informed police that Ms Joy caused her own injuries and had been falling over for about two years.

His previous convictions were heard in Liverpool Crown Court today.

Prosecutor David McLachlan said Ashton was found guilty of three common assaults against Ms Joy: on February 9, 2015, for an incident on January 14, 2015; on September 14, 2018, for an incident on September 12, 2018; and on August 8, 2019, for an incident on June 24, 2019.

Joanne Connor testified before the jury, saying Ashton had been “like a brother” to her.

She claimed they had been pals for almost 12 years after she met him through their mutual love of Everton FC.

Ms Connor met Ms Joy two years after Ashton and described them as “alcohol dependent.”

She agreed with Mr McLachan that Ashton and Ms Joy’s relationship was “volatile,” and said she spoke to both of them on the phone, over the loudspeaker, after they’d argued.

They came to stay at Ms Connor’s house on Sunday, June 30, 2019, when Ms Joy “looked like she was dying,” according to Ms Connor.

Ms Joy looked “like a sack of bones” and “was so thin I didn’t even recognize her when she stepped out of the taxi,” she said, adding that she was “shocked.”

According to the witness, Ashton had to accompany his companion to her door because “she couldn’t.”