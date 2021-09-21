Mum’s remarks to son’s killer, cheap postcodes, and a father furious with an LFC steward

“I hope you rot in hell,” a devastated mother addressed her son’s killer as she stood in front of him.

Before Oliver Christian was sentenced to prison for causing death through negligent driving, Lisa Conway gave an emotional speech.

A student discovers a woman in a “poor mood” lying alone in the rain on the street.

The 29-year-old collided with a scrambler bike, injuring one rider severely and injuring Patrick Conway, who died as a result of his injuries.

He fled the scene, changed his clothing, and “went to ground” at a motel while both of them were suffering on the way.

Both Bootle and Ellesmere Port are cheaper than the national average, with homes available for £250,000 or less — and with reasonable rental rates to boot.

According to the Land Registry, the average price in the UK as of June 2021 is £265,668.

Property experts Leaders Romans Group (LRG) compiled a list of affordable areas across the north of England, demonstrating that it may be possible to move somewhere a bit different – and a little cheaper – if you are currently unable to buy a home of your own.

A disabled season ticket holder was angry after alleging a steward refused to let him and his carers into Liverpool FC’s first home game of the season.

Steve Rizzotti, 52, alleges he missed his first home Champions League game and nearly the first home game of the season due to a series of “mistakes” with Liverpool’s new ticketing system and website.

Steve, who uses a wheelchair and has two caretakers to accompany him to games, described the process of getting into home games this season as a “utter disaster.”

The issue, according to Steve, originated from Liverpool’s new NFC ticketing system, which has caused issues outside of Anfield at times this season.

