Mum was on the verge of tears after seeing a young babysitter with two lads.

After watching a little lad at a wrestling exhibition in Wirral, a mother said she grew emotional.

On Sunday, October 3, Kelly Mccrorie took her 10-year-old son to the All Star Super Slam Wrestling event at the Floral Pavillion in New Brighton, Wallasey.

She was blown away while she was there after seeing the caregiver in front of her with two guys.

READ MORE: Mum is taken aback after witnessing a bunch of teenagers approaching a woman

“I have worked in care and nursing homes since I was 16, and I was just astounded at how this young man in front of me was with the two lads in his care,” Kelly, 40, told The Washington Newsday.

“You don’t see that from a young lad; when you think of a caregiver, you think of me – a woman my age.

“But he was simply fantastic with them; tiny things like ripping the popcorn box down so they can feed themselves help them maintain their independence.

“He was really fantastic with them both; it was actually quite emotional to watch.”

“I’ve just been to the wrestling at the Floral in New Brighton tonight and would just like to say there was a lad in front of me with a wheelchair user and a service user on his own, obviously a keyworker/carer, he was absolutely amazing with the way he cared for them, couldn’t compliment him enough,” Kelly wrote on Facebook.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t get his name, but he was absolutely bloody amazing.”

“It did worth a post merely because we, as carers, don’t always get the respect we deserve – especially working through covid and on little pay,” Kelly told The Washington Newsday.

Jamie Reecejones, one of the carers who watches after John, 28, and Jason Mahoney, 18, was the young man she was referring to.

Sue Mahoney, 63, of Wallasey, told The Washington Newsday that all of her boys’ caretakers are hand-picked, and that there is more to being great for the job than training.

“John has spina bifida and cerebral palsy, but Jason does not,” she explained.

“The summary comes to an end.”