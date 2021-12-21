Mum was in a coma when she gave delivery after catching covid while pregnant.

After acquiring covid and being forced to give birth in a medically-induced coma, a new mother is urging pregnant women to be vaccinated.

Chelsie King, 27, was put into a coma at six months pregnant after getting coronavirus without being vaccinated.

Chelsie became pregnant in January and chose against getting vaccinated because the vaccine’s effects on pregnant women were unknown.

On July 14, Chelsie’s baby Raphael was born through C section, but she remained in a coma for another five weeks while her body battled the illness.

Her firstborn baby was not introduced to her until he was six weeks old, and the new mother is now pushing pregnant women to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Chelsie, who lives with Raphael and her husband Patrick, 32, in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, said: “I regret not taking the jab when it was offered, and I wonder whether things would have turned out differently if I had.

“I wouldn’t want any other family to go through what we’ve gone through because the truth is, we might have both died.

“I’m one of the fortunate ones. I was able to hold my baby. However, some mothers will never experience such happiness. It was all because they lacked a simple vaccination.” Chelsie was sick during her pregnancy, but she didn’t think she could have covid because she didn’t have a cough or a loss of taste or smell.

Chelsie’s sickness, on the other hand, became frighteningly worse in July 2020, prompting her medical team to recommend a PCR test after three days of not being able to keep water down.

Chelsie was brought to St Michael’s Hospital in Bristol after her temperature rose and she got breathless, and her test came back positive.

She stated, ” “They told me that chronic nausea in pregnant women was becoming more often recognized as a symptom of covid.

“We were so frightened about the baby that I hadn’t eaten in a week. My oxygen levels were fast depleting.

“Thankfully, the baby was unharmed, but I was really ill, and I was immediately sent to the Bristol Royal Infirmary (BRI).”

Patrick, Chelsie’s husband, contracted covid and was unable to visit the hospital because of it. “The summary has come to an end.”