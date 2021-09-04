Mum was distraught when her ‘perfectly healthy’ baby’s life was turned upside down after only three days.

According to her mother, a 15-year-old Formby youngster who can’t walk or talk has a “very good existence.”

Katie Maddison was born like any other kid, but she began having terrible seizures at the age of three days, which ruined her life forever.

The convulsions subsided after a few years, but Katie was still unable to walk, communicate, or understand spoken language. As a result, Katie has lived her entire life utterly reliant on others.

Katie is also unable to feed herself, requiring a tube to be inserted into her stomach to allow her to drink liquids.

Katie has thrived despite all of this, thanks to her family’s efforts to keep her active through clubs and extracurricular activities.

“Katie was delivered full term, and we felt she was absolutely healthy when she was initially born,” Katie’s mother, Lisa Maddison, told The Washington Newsday. Then, when she was three days old, she began suffering seizures; she was in a critical state and was admitted to Alder Hey for a few months before her health could be stabilized.

“They attempted to figure out what was wrong, but until last year, they couldn’t come up with a diagnosis. Katie has a genetic condition called Early Infantile Epileptic Encephalopathy, which we now know about.

“It was only identified a few years ago, which is why getting a diagnosis took so long. It’s really uncommon. We were able to reach out to families of children who had a similar illness through social media.

“We’re only talking about a few people globally, but it’s good to meet new people and hear their tales.

“A lot of the children had very terrible fits for the first few years of their lives, but we were able to look forward to the future with Katie after the seizures had slowed down. Katie is severely vision challenged, has no movement, is nonverbal, is unable to hear spoken language, and attends a school for children with severe learning disabilities.

“She is utterly reliant on others in every aspect of her existence. She requires feeding and fluids since she has a gastrostomy, which means she has a.” “The summary comes to an end.”