Mum was astounded to discover that the ‘worthless’ damaged vase was actually worth a fortune.

When a ‘worthless’ vase turned out to be worth more than £55,000, a ‘amazed’ mother discovered she was sitting on a fortune.

For decades, the mother of three kept the 200-year-old ancient Chinese vase at the top of her cabinet, unaware of its true value.

The 89-year-old learned the family relic was worth thousands when TV antiques expert Charles Hanson paid a visit to her Cheshire home.

The vase had previously been evaluated, but the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, was told it was “worthless” because it was cracked.

The vase, however, turned out to be a relic from the Qing dynasty’s Jiaqing era, dating from 1796 to 1820, and was believed to be valued between £10,000 and £15,000.

On October 14, the historic object was auctioned at Hanson Auctioneers in Etwall, Derbyshire, with a hammer price of £40,000.

A Chinese bidder paid £55,595 in total, including buyer’s premium.

“I remember seeing that at my grandparents’ place a long time ago,” the mother, a retired speech therapist, said.

“However, I have no idea how long they’ve owned it or how they came to hold it.”

“My mother inherited it after they died, but I don’t recall where she showed it – perhaps it was just kept in a cupboard.”

“I took over ownership after my mother died in 1996. Because of the repaired crack, my brother didn’t want it.

“I’m not sure how this damage happened, but the patch itself appeared to be old.”

“I didn’t believe the vase was particularly valuable, but I liked the carved wooden stand it came with, so I put it on top of my glass cabinet.”

She chose to have it examined by an Asian specialist after it had been sitting in her home for more than two decades, but was told the vase was “worthless.”

“I took it to a U3A session a few years ago when a so-called Asian specialist was looking at anything we generated,” she continued.

“She claimed it was worthless due to the repair and claimed she didn’t recognize the symbol on the base.”

“She said she’d look it up and get back to me, but I haven’t heard from her.”

Charles Hanson had been invited by the woman to pay her a visit.