Mum updates her bedroom with finds from B&M, Home Bargains, B&Q, and other stores.

If you know where to search, you can remodel a space in your home without spending a lot of money.

Mum-of-two Julie discovered this lately when she gave her bedroom a much-needed facelift with high-street deals.

“I was motivated to remodel our bedroom after watching people in Facebook groups giving their places a new makeover,” she told LatestDeals.co.uk. I wanted to do something similar, so I decided to try my hand at it.

Mum updates her ‘old and uninteresting’ kitchen using Amazon and B&Q deals.

“After searching the internet for inspiration, I fell in love with Scandinavian style, which I incorporated into my kitchen and bathroom renovations. I wanted to make my bedroom feel like that since the minimalist style creates a great sense of escapism.” Julie was able to keep the costs down by obtaining reduced items and employing her own skills in the crafting process.

“I picked up Dulux paint for the walls, and on the main wall, I used the shade Overtly Olive, and on the other walls, I used the shade Almond White.” B&Q sold the tubs for £26 each, and I used three tubs in all.

“I was a big fan of the aesthetic of leather pull handles on furniture, and I saw them a lot in Scandinavian design makeovers.” I built my own by purchasing a £3 strip of brown leather from eBay and cutting the handles to size. To make it look like the handle was fastened, I used gold notice board pins and put them into the drawers with a little additional glue for support.” “I already had several of the pillows I used on the bed,” Julie said, “but the others were only £5 each and I paid £15 total at Home Bargains.” Warm yellow tones were used to complement the cooler white and grey colours in the room. We’ve saved hundreds of dollars by doing our own decorating, and it now appears that we have a new bedroom!” “Julie has done a terrific job at converting her bedroom, illustrating that you don’t need to break the cash to make a,” said Tom Church, co-founder of money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”